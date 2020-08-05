Investigation opened into Moscow police violence during summer 2019 opposition protests - reports

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into police violence at last summer’s Moscow demonstrations, after a protestor complained that he was beaten by law enforcement.

Mikhail Faito, who says he was detained and assaulted by police officers, is the first person from the 2019 protests to have their claim considered by the Investigative Committee, the Kommersant news daily reported.

Faito was arrested on August 3, 2019, during protests against the non-admission of opposition candidates in the 2019 Moscow City Duma elections. The police, along with other security forces, were heavy-handed with the protestors and detained thousands. Faito claims that he was beaten by the officers, and opted to challenge the legality of their actions.

“The police officers started hitting me from behind, on my upper body. I was punched in the kidneys and ribs. In total, there were more than five blows. I lost count because of the pain,” he alleges. “I was very scared, I was afraid that they might kill me.”

Doctors diagnosed Faito with damage to finger ligaments, bruising of the wrist joint, and abrasions on the face, torso and limbs.

The beating was reported to the Investigative Committee in 2019. In June this year, Faito’s lawyers also filed a complaint to the European Court of Human Rights.

