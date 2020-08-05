Siberian University develops way to produce artificial blood vessels for 90% cheaper than existing method

Researchers at Russia’s Tomsk Polytechnic University have developed a new technology for creating artificial vessels, which are used in the treatment of acute vein thrombosis.

When treating thrombosis, doctors attempt to restore the functionality of blood vessels medically or surgically. When impossible, the vessel is removed and replaced with an artificial one. The new method enables artificial vessels to easily take root in the body while providing optimal blood flow.

“The uniqueness of the new domestic technology is that it is much simpler and 90 percent cheaper than existing methods of producing artificial vessels,” said Sergey Tverdokhlebov, head of the Plasma Hybrid Systems laboratory at the Tomsk college.

The new method uses polycaprolactone, a biodegradable polyester, with one hydrophilic and one hydrophobic side. The wet side enables the artificial blood vessel to easily become established within the body, whereas the dry side helps improve the circulation of blood.

The researchers will soon cooperate with specialists from the Tomsk Research Institute of Cardiology to test the artificial vessels in living tissues.

Tomsk, located in Siberia, is well known for being a hub of education and research. The city is home to six state universities, including Tomsk State University, the oldest in Siberia.

