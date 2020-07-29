 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

‘A Sputnik moment’: Russia hopes to be first with Covid-19 vaccine, top official says approval expected by August 10

29 Jul, 2020 09:18
Get short URL
‘A Sputnik moment’: Russia hopes to be first with Covid-19 vaccine, top official says approval expected by August 10
FILE PHOTOS: © Sputnik/Alexander Mokletsov (left); © REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (right)
In 1957, the Soviet Union stunned the world when it launched Sputnik – Earth’s first artificial satellite. Seven decades on, Russian scientists are evoking the spirit of that success in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

How did Russia get a possible Covid-19 vaccine so fast? It took decades of research & won't be for political gain says scientist READ MORE: How did Russia get a possible Covid-19 vaccine so fast? It took decades of research & won't be for political gain says scientist

Russia aims to become the world’s first country to have a Covid-19 immunization formula approved, according to the head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, which is bankrolling the research. Kirill Dmitriev told US TV “Americans were surprised when they heard Sputnik’s beeping. It’s the same with this vaccine. Russia will have got there first.”

“[Nevertheless] our scientists focused not on being the first but on protecting people,” cautioned Dmitriev. He previously noted that Russian experience in working on remedies for Ebola and MERS gave it an advantage in responding to the current pandemic.

“Russian officials told CNN they are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine, which has been created by the Moscow-based Gamalei Institute,” the American TV channel said.

Russia’s Health Ministry said on Monday that the second phase of clinical tests of an anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by the team at Gamalei is nearing completion. The vaccine’s state registration will be addressed after the tests are over.

Also on rt.com Russia plans mass vaccination against Covid-19 by early 2021, though leading scientist still cautious about prospects of success

The product “uses human adenovirus vectors that have been made weaker so they do not replicate in the body,” CNN noted. “Unlike most vaccines in development, it relies on two vectors, not one, and patients would receive a second booster shot.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies