‘Outrageous’: Kremlin excoriates US police for attack on Russian journalists, demands Washington allow media to work safely

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says Moscow expects the US to take exhaustive measures to ensure the personal security of Russian journalists working in America.

The call comes after reporters from Russia’s leading TV channel were beaten by American cops. Employees of Channel One Russia were injured in the attack by “camouflaged men” in the US city of Portland, Oregon, where protests have continued since the death of George Floyd in late May.

Floyd, a black father of five, was choked to death by a white police officer in Minneapolis, sparking protests across the world.

“We view as outrageous the attack on Russian journalists by police of the United States,” Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said, according to TASS.

Moscow further expects “the US authorities to take exhaustive measures in order to ensure the personal security of Russian journalists and to create proper conditions for unrestricted work of the media in general.”

Channel One is by some distance Russia’s most popular TV channel. Apart from news and popular talk shows, it also produces commercially successful films like ‘Night Watch’ (2004) and ‘The Irony of Fate 2’ (2007).

