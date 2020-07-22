 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian journalists attacked while covering Portland protests: US law enforcement hit them & broke camera, colleague says

22 Jul, 2020 10:51
FILE PHOTO. Federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon. ©REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs
A Russian TV crew covering ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon has apparently been assaulted by law enforcement officers cracking down on the demonstrators.

Two Russian journalists were hurt while reporting from the scene of an intense confrontation in front of the federal court in Portland, according to a Sputnik correspondent covering the same events. Vyacheslav Arkhipov, a cameraman with a Russian Channel One, was hit with a baton and thrown to the ground. His camera was smashed by an officer.

His colleague, Yulia Olkhovskaya, was targeted while filming the protest with her phone. An officer took the device and the helmet she was wearing and pushed her to the ground, the reporter said.

A senior official from Channel One said the two were not seriously hurt in the incident, but the damage to their equipment appeared significant.

Both journalists were wearing their press credentials at the time they were targeted. Earlier in the night the crew was caught in a cloud of tear gas, which the police used against the protesters.

Protests in front of the federal court in Portland have been happening nightly for over two months, escalating into riots on numerous occasions. The city saw a surge of violence recently after the Trump administration deployed additional federal law enforcement officers to deal with the activists.

The Russian journalists got hurt while filming an attempt by protesters to set the entrance to the courthouse on fire.

