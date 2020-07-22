 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
First the Olympics, then the Euros… Now Covid-19 makes Russian high-speed grave-digging competition move to 2021

22 Jul, 2020 15:48
FILE PHOTO: Digging tools are seen next to a grave © Reuters / Carlos Jasso

By Jonny Tickle

Russia’s first-ever speed grave-digging competition, which challenges participants to dig a coffin-shaped hole in the fastest time possible, has been moved from Omsk to Novosibirsk and postponed by a year due to coronavirus.

The rules of the challenge – called ‘Grave Chaos’ – state that competitors must be in teams of two, and graves are rated based on their size and accuracy. The winning team will dig a hole big enough to fit a real coffin, in the shortest possible time.

The competition was postponed due to the extension of coronavirus restrictions in the Omsk Region. Because of the extended measures, participants would have to dig graves while masked and maintain social distancing, which was deemed “contrary to the spirit of the competition.”

Instead of Omsk in 2020, the tournament will be held in Novosibirsk on May 16, 2021, in the city’s Memorial Park. Located almost 4,000km east of Moscow, Novosibirsk the capital of Siberia and the third-largest city in Russia. Omsk, the former host, is a major Siberian city and has over one million residents.

