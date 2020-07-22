First the Olympics, then the Euros… Now Covid-19 makes Russian high-speed grave-digging competition move to 2021

Russia’s first-ever speed grave-digging competition, which challenges participants to dig a coffin-shaped hole in the fastest time possible, has been moved from Omsk to Novosibirsk and postponed by a year due to coronavirus.

The rules of the challenge – called ‘Grave Chaos’ – state that competitors must be in teams of two, and graves are rated based on their size and accuracy. The winning team will dig a hole big enough to fit a real coffin, in the shortest possible time.

The competition was postponed due to the extension of coronavirus restrictions in the Omsk Region. Because of the extended measures, participants would have to dig graves while masked and maintain social distancing, which was deemed “contrary to the spirit of the competition.”

Instead of Omsk in 2020, the tournament will be held in Novosibirsk on May 16, 2021, in the city’s Memorial Park. Located almost 4,000km east of Moscow, Novosibirsk the capital of Siberia and the third-largest city in Russia. Omsk, the former host, is a major Siberian city and has over one million residents.

Also on rt.com Russia scraps fortnight of isolation for new arrivals as Covid-19 measures begin to loosen

Like this story? Share it with a friend!