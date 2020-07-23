'Give us evidence’: Chinese consul general demands proof amid mounting accusations of espionage & order to close Houston consulate

When asked to comment on spying allegations, the Chinese consul general of Houston told the media that the US has to present facts proving China's alleged guilt.

“I never expected [to be] treated like this,” Consul General Cai Wei said in an interview, commenting on the US’ order to shut the Houston consulate in 72 hours.

The decision was issued on Wednesday “in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans,” according to the State Department.

Meanwhile, US officials rushed to accuse China of spying and stealing state secrets.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio even alleged that the consulate in question is a “a massive spy center.” Senator Mark Warner of Virginia told NBC that “for at least two years” concerns have been mounting over “efforts of the Chinese Communist Party to steal our intellectual property.”

When asked to comment on the spying allegations, the Chinese consul general said that the facts have to be presented.

“You have to give us some evidence, say something from the facts,” he replied.

I know [Americans] call that the rule of law and you have that you are not guilty until you're proven [guilty].

Houston's mission is not the only one the United States suspects of activity incompatible with the diplomatic status of its staff.

The FBI believes that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is hiding in China's consulate in San Francisco.

