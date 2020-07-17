Thanks, but no thanks: Arrested Governor Furgal ‘does not approve’ of protests for his release, says lawyer

Following mass gatherings on the streets of Khabarovsk, the arrested governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Region Sergey Furgal has stated that he does not support the protests in his name, according to his lawyer Boris Kozhemyakin.

On July 11, an estimated 20,000-25,000 people marched on the city’s streets to oppose his arrest. Furgal is a highly popular politician in the region, and the accusation that he organized the murder of two business rivals and an attempt to murder another one, has shaken Russia’s Far East.

Since that date, the streets of Khabarovsk have seen daily protests against his detainment. Speaking to gathered journalists, Kozhemyanin reported that “Furgal has nothing to do with the speeches of the residents of Khabarovsk,” and does not approve of mass demonstrations, but noted that he thanks the people for their support.

Furgal was elected as governor of Khabarovsk Region in September 2018, beating the candidate from United Russia, the country’s ruling party.

Currently sitting in a jail cell in Moscow’s famous Lefortovo pre-trial detention center, Furgal maintains his innocence.

