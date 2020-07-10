 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Like paying tribute to Mongol overlords': Telegram VP Perekopsky compares Apple and Google to Golden Horde

10 Jul, 2020 14:38
By Jonny Tickle

Telegram Vice President Ilya Perekopsky has compared the current dynamic in Silicon Valley to Tatarstan during the reign of the Mongol Empire, with every company paying tribute to the tech giants instead of the Khan.

Pavel Durov, Perekopsky's boss and the founder of Telegram, had previously complained that Apple and Google collect 30 percent of app developers' profits. According to Durov, Apple exploits developers twice – first by making them work for free to create an application that boosts the usability of their phones, and then by charging a commission on sales.

Speaking at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and representatives from the IT industry, Perekopsky criticized the current economic model.

"In Tatarstan, there used to be a Golden Horde rate, and everyone brought tribute, but now there is a rate somewhere in San Francisco, near the Golden Gate Bridge, and everyone brings tribute," he joked. The gag appeared to land, as both Mishustin and Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov seemed to laugh.

The Golden Horde was a nomadic empire that originated in Mongolia, and conquered land across much of Eurasia. In the 1230s, Tatarstan (now part of Russia) fell to the Mongol armies and didn't become independent again until the 1430s.

