 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

As Russia begins final stage of coronavirus vaccine trial, volunteers are confirmed to have immunity – and no side effects

10 Jul, 2020 10:38
Get short URL
As Russia begins final stage of coronavirus vaccine trial, volunteers are confirmed to have immunity – and no side effects
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

By Jonny Tickle

Volunteers who received a Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine have developed immunity to the virus, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense. Clinical trials for the drug are now in their final stage.

Anti-vaxxers rejoice! Any future coronavirus vaccine will be VOLUNTARY, says Russian health minister READ MORE: Anti-vaxxers rejoice! Any future coronavirus vaccine will be VOLUNTARY, says Russian health minister

The ministry began testing a coronavirus vaccine in mid-June in conjunction with Moscow’s Gamelei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

It said that data obtained by scientists “indicates that volunteers in the first and second groups formed an immune response after injections of the vaccine against the coronavirus.”

The first group of trialists will be discharged on July 15. As of yet, there have been no complaints about side effects or adverse reactions. The second group, who received the vaccine just a few days after the first, will receive a booster injection on July 13. The booster is designed to “strengthen the immune system and provide an increase in its duration.”

On Thursday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that research was underway on 17 separate Russian coronavirus vaccines, of which the Gamelei drug is just one. He also stated that Russia will not make immunization against Covid-19 compulsory.

At the end of June, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported that trials should be over by the end of July. If completed successfully, it is planned that the vaccine will be registered in August and immediately put into mass production.

Also on rt.com First Russian coronavirus vaccine volunteers report no adverse side-effects. Hopes now high for mass immunization in fall

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies