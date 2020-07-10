As Russia begins final stage of coronavirus vaccine trial, volunteers are confirmed to have immunity – and no side effects

Volunteers who received a Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine have developed immunity to the virus, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense. Clinical trials for the drug are now in their final stage.

The ministry began testing a coronavirus vaccine in mid-June in conjunction with Moscow’s Gamelei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

It said that data obtained by scientists “indicates that volunteers in the first and second groups formed an immune response after injections of the vaccine against the coronavirus.”

The first group of trialists will be discharged on July 15. As of yet, there have been no complaints about side effects or adverse reactions. The second group, who received the vaccine just a few days after the first, will receive a booster injection on July 13. The booster is designed to “strengthen the immune system and provide an increase in its duration.”

On Thursday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that research was underway on 17 separate Russian coronavirus vaccines, of which the Gamelei drug is just one. He also stated that Russia will not make immunization against Covid-19 compulsory.

At the end of June, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported that trials should be over by the end of July. If completed successfully, it is planned that the vaccine will be registered in August and immediately put into mass production.

