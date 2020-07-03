 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Vaccine volunteers report no side-effects as Russia moves closer to coronavirus remedy

3 Jul, 2020 15:49
Get short URL
Vaccine volunteers report no side-effects as Russia moves closer to coronavirus remedy
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry

By Jonny Tickle

There may finally be an end in sight. Two weeks after Russia’s home-grown Covid-19 vaccine was administered to a group of volunteers, there have been no side-effects, and it seems mass immunization may be just around the corner.

Russia to prepare 70 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, lead scientist hopes it will provide immunity for more than 2 years READ MORE: Russia to prepare 70 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, lead scientist hopes it will provide immunity for more than 2 years

“Volunteers of the first group…feel good and have no complaints about their health,” said a Ministry of Defense press release. “Over the past two weeks, there have been no serious side-effects.”

Volunteers in the second testing group, who received the injection five days later, also report a lack of adverse reactions.

The testing of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine is being carried out jointly by the country's Ministry of Defense and the Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, located in Moscow. In early June, volunteers were selected from a mixture of military personnel and civilians.

On June 30, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that trials should be over by the end of July. It’s expected that the vaccine will be registered in August and be put into mass production as early as possible.

According to Alexander Ginzburg, the Institute’s director, it’s hoped that, after a secondary ‘booster’ injection, immunity will last for two years. The country plans to produce up to 70 million doses, and health organizations are already preparing for a large-scale production effort.

Also on rt.com Leading Russian scientist says genetics & blood type can determine risk of death from Covid-19 infection

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies