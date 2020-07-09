Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk region ARRESTED by FSB in crime gang & assassinations probe (VIDEO)

The Federal Security Service agents have detained the governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk region, Sergey Furgal, on suspicions of organizing a criminal group linked to a series of murders of entrepreneurs over a decade ago.

The politician is suspected of organizing a criminal gang and ordering “a series of murders and assassination attempts” back in 2004-2005. Russia’s Investigative Committee shared a video of Furgal’s arrest in a Thursday morning raid, but included scant details about the ongoing investigation.

Besides Furgal, four other suspects were arrested, all members of the same gang linked to a series of crimes against local businessmen in Khabarovsk and nearby Amur regions, according to investigators.

Authorities have yet to press official charges against the member of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), who has led the Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk since 2018.

