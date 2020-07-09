 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk region ARRESTED by FSB in crime gang & assassinations probe (VIDEO)

9 Jul, 2020 02:11
Get short URL
Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk region ARRESTED by FSB in crime gang & assassinations probe (VIDEO)
©  Russia’s Investigative Committee
The Federal Security Service agents have detained the governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk region, Sergey Furgal, on suspicions of organizing a criminal group linked to a series of murders of entrepreneurs over a decade ago.

The politician is suspected of organizing a criminal gang and ordering “a series of murders and assassination attempts” back in 2004-2005. Russia’s Investigative Committee shared a video of Furgal’s arrest in a Thursday morning raid, but included scant details about the ongoing investigation

Besides Furgal, four other suspects were arrested, all members of the same gang linked to a series of crimes against local businessmen in Khabarovsk and nearby Amur regions, according to investigators.

Authorities have yet to press official charges against the member of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), who has led the Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk since 2018.

Also on rt.com Putin's former envoy for Russia's Far East detained over corruption and abuse of office allegations

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies