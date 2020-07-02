 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Work-shy Russian students launch DDoS attacks on educational websites to avoid studying during Covid-19 quarantine

2 Jul, 2020 12:54
Get short URL
Work-shy Russian students launch DDoS attacks on educational websites to avoid studying during Covid-19 quarantine
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko

By Jonny Tickle

“The dog ate my homework” is tricky to pull off as an excuse in the digital age. In Russia, savvy students have gone about avoiding schoolwork in a different manner: using their technology nous to take down educational websites.

During lockdown, the number of so-called ‘distributed denial-of-service’ (DDoS) attacks on Russian websites increased five times, with the majority being targeted at educational resources. In such an attack, an internet user can flood a website with so much traffic that the incoming server can’t handle the overload and fails.

According to Rostelecom, the country’s leading internet service provider, electronic school diaries, websites with test work, and other resources for online lessons were the targets of the attacks, suggesting they were conducted by the students themselves.

Also on rt.com Big Brother is Watching! Facial recognition camera system named ‘Orwell’ to be installed in all 43,000 schools in Russia

Ivan Miroshnichenko, who works in Rostelecom’s cybersecurity department, says the cost of staging a DDoS attack is very low and, therefore, accessible even to teenagers with little money. The cost of a server to carry out the most common attacks is only about $56 per month.

Russian schools have been closed since mid-March, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Classes, and even some exams, are currently being conducted online.

Also on rt.com Russia's post-pandemic economy: Pain for middle class, widening inequality, but rich will stay rich - experts tell RT

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies