President for life? Kremlin pours cold water on Kadyrov’s idea of Putin leading forever

The Kremlin has rejected a suggestion from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov that Vladimir Putin should be installed as president for life.

“The constitution does not provide for such a position,” said Dmitry Peskov, the official presidential spokesman.

Kadyrov proposed Putin’s lifelong presidency during a meeting of the Chechen Republic Coronavirus Operational Headquarters.

“We must elect Vladimir Putin as president for life,” Kadyrov said.

“Today, who can replace him? There is no such political leader on a global scale. We must be proud of this.”

In the same meeting, the Chechen boss also spoke out in favor of the proposed amendments to the constitution, noting that they will help “strengthen state institutions.”

If the proposed constitutional amendments pass on July 1, Putin will be allowed to remain as president until 2036.

