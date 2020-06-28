WATCH Russian T-142MK anti-submarine planes fly on Arctic & Pacific mission, escorted by Norwegian & US jets
Three Tu-142MKs conducted a routine mission above the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea, escorted by Norwegian F-16 jet fighters during the trip.
In the meantime, a squadron of four Tu-142MKs was sent on a mission to Russia’s Far East, flying in the northern Pacific Ocean. At some stages of their journey, the planes were monitored by US Air Force F-22 jets.
The Russian anti-submarine aircraft stayed within neutral airspace at all times, and were supported by MiG-31 interceptors during their flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian anti-submarine aircraft stayed within neutral airspace at all times, and were supported by MiG-31 interceptors during their flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian and NATO warplanes regularly escort one another when flying close to the borders.
