WATCH Russian T-142MK anti-submarine planes fly on Arctic & Pacific mission, escorted by Norwegian & US jets

Two squadrons of Russian long-range anti-submarine and reconnaissance aircraft patrolled the vast areas of the Arctic and north Pacific, the Defense Ministry says. They were closely monitored by NATO jets during the mission.

Three Tu-142MKs conducted a routine mission above the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea, escorted by Norwegian F-16 jet fighters during the trip.

In the meantime, a squadron of four Tu-142MKs was sent on a mission to Russia’s Far East, flying in the northern Pacific Ocean. At some stages of their journey, the planes were monitored by US Air Force F-22 jets.

The Russian anti-submarine aircraft stayed within neutral airspace at all times, and were supported by MiG-31 interceptors during their flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian and NATO warplanes regularly escort one another when flying close to the borders.

