8,000km from home: WATCH Russian Su-30 intercept US spy planes over Black Sea

The Russian military has published a video showing the moment a Su-30 fighter jet intercepted a group of US spy planes over the Black Sea on Friday.

The Aerospace Force scrambled a Su-30 to escort three American planes away from the nation’s southern border, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement to the media, adding that the incident unfolded over neutral waters.

The American planes were identified as a R-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft, an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance jet, and a KC-135 refueling plane. The group immediately changed the direction of its flight away from the Russian border when it realized their presence had been detected, the ministry said.

The MoD stressed that the interceptor followed international rules and kept a safe distance from the group – something the US military has claimed the Russians have been failing to observe when dealing with their nosy aircraft in the past.

The incident comes at a time of increased US activity near Russia’s borders. Only last week, it was reported that a Su-27 was forced to intercept a US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber over the Baltic Sea.

Russia has an extensive Black Sea coastline, running from Crimea all the way down to Sochi. Both Alaska and the US East Coast are roughly 8,000 km (5,000 miles) away, on the other side of the world.

