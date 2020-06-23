Russian court keeps American investor Michael Calvey under house arrest despite cancer diagnosis

A Moscow appeals judge has denied Michael Calvey's request to end his house arrest, following the discovery that the US investor has a malignant tumor. Calvey claims the detention violates his rights.

Along with some of his associates, including his French business partner Philippe Delpal, the American was detained on February 14, 2019 on suspicion of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($36 million) from Russia's Vostochny Bank. Calvey and his colleagues were executives at the private equity company Baring Vostok, which owned a stake in Vostochny. According to Calvey, the entire case is fabricated due to a business dispute over control of the bank.

On Tuesday, Calvey revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and asked for his house arrest to be ended. The Court of Appeal rejected his request.

“On March 20, I was operated on due to the presence of a subcutaneous tumor in my right thigh. Further testing has shown that this tumor is malignant. Doctors are concerned about the low levels of vitamin D in my blood and have recommended daily walks in addition to taking my medication,” he said.

In May, the Moscow City Court extended the house arrest of Calvey and Delpal until August 13.

