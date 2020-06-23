 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico
HomeRussia News

Russian court keeps American investor Michael Calvey under house arrest despite cancer diagnosis

23 Jun, 2020 16:08
Get short URL
Russian court keeps American investor Michael Calvey under house arrest despite cancer diagnosis
Michael Calvey © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov

By Jonny Tickle

A Moscow appeals judge has denied Michael Calvey's request to end his house arrest, following the discovery that the US investor has a malignant tumor. Calvey claims the detention violates his rights.

Along with some of his associates, including his French business partner Philippe Delpal, the American was detained on February 14, 2019 on suspicion of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($36 million) from Russia's Vostochny Bank. Calvey and his colleagues were executives at the private equity company Baring Vostok, which owned a stake in Vostochny. According to Calvey, the entire case is fabricated due to a business dispute over control of the bank.

Also on rt.com Russian court extends house arrest of US investor Calvey until May 13

On Tuesday, Calvey revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and asked for his house arrest to be ended. The Court of Appeal rejected his request.

“On March 20, I was operated on due to the presence of a subcutaneous tumor in my right thigh. Further testing has shown that this tumor is malignant. Doctors are concerned about the low levels of vitamin D in my blood and have recommended daily walks in addition to taking my medication,” he said.

Also on rt.com Kremlin wants to see detained US investor Calvey at Russia’s St. Petersburg Economic Forum

In May, the Moscow City Court extended the house arrest of Calvey and Delpal until August 13.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies