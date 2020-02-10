Russian court extends house arrest of US investor Calvey until May 13

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2020 14:55
US investor and founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

A Moscow court ruled on Monday to extend until May 13 the house arrest of US investor Michael Calvey, an executive at private equity group Baring Vostok, TASS reported. Calvey is facing charges of embezzlement in Russia.

The court also ruled to extend the house arrest of Calvey’s French colleague Phillipe Delpal until the same date.

The executives, who were detained in February 2019, deny any wrongdoing.

They had asked the court to mitigate the preventive measure, to be allowed to take walks or to release them on bail, but the court refused to grant their request.

