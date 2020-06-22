 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Same-sex couple receive tax deduction as LGBT activist proves Russian marriages conducted abroad are valid in Russia

22 Jun, 2020 14:11
Get short URL
Same-sex couple receive tax deduction as LGBT activist proves Russian marriages conducted abroad are valid in Russia
FILE PHOTO. A newlywed lesbian couple in wedding dresses holds hands, May 25, 2019 © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

By Jonny Tickle

Russia has legally recognized a same-sex union for only the second time in its history, marking a victory for activists. Igor Kochetkov, the head of Russia's LGBT Network, received a tax deduction for his husband's expenses.

According to Kochetkov's statement on Facebook, he entered into a marriage with Kir Fedorov in New York in 2017. As weddings conducted abroad are recognized in Russia, the LGBT activist attempted to have his partnership accepted by the country's Federal Tax Service, in order to receive certain tax benefits and reductions. Kochetkov specifically applied to get a tax deduction for the life insurance expenses of his spouse - and it was allowed.

"This means that in Russia (for now), it is impossible to conduct a same-sex marriage," he wrote. "But if you have conducted it according to the laws of another state, it is recognized in Russia."

Also on rt.com ‘If you like it, put a ring on it?’ Russian hotels now required to REPORT if unmarried couples share a room

This is not the first time that same-sex marriage has been recognized in Russia. According to lawyer Alexander Belik, the tax service accepted the marriage of Pavel Stotsko and Yevgeny Voitsekhovsky who were married in Denmark.

On July 1, Russian voters will go to the polls to voice their opinions on proposed amendments to the Constitution, including the enshrinement of marriage as between a man and a woman. In March, the country's Constitutional Court approved the proposition but highlighted that it would not remove the obligation of the state to respect differences, including sexual orientation.

Also on rt.com Nationwide vote on Russian constitutional changes to be held on July 1 – Putin

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies