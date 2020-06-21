Pussy Riot founder detained in Moscow for questioning over extremism case – reports

Pyotr Verzilov, a controversial Russian shock artist and founder of ‘punk band’ Pussy Riot, has been detained in Moscow, according to media reports. Russian law enforcement is allegedly questioning him over an extremism case.

The activist was detained at a rented apartment in Russia’s capital on Sunday, according to multiple local media accounts. Unconfirmed reports suggest Verzilov has been detained by the police anti-extremism division for questioning after posting extremism-related material online.

Between two and 10 people forced their way into the apartment and Verzilov disappeared afterwards, according to MediaZona – an outlet founded by the artist himself – which cited eyewitnesses. Footage circulating online shows the door of the flat badly damaged in the aftermath of the incident.

Издатель «Медиазоны» и участник группы Pussy Riot Пётр Верзилов не выходит на связь, а дверь в его квартиру выломана. Об этом сообщают представители его издания. По словам очевидцев, ранее они стали свидетелями, как в квартиру Петра «приходили порядка 10 человек и ломали дверь». pic.twitter.com/NKp4HnPeTK — Директор Кладбища (@directklad) June 21, 2020

Despite the apparent involvement of law enforcement agencies, MediaZona and several other pro-opposition outlets described the whole affair as a “kidnapping” of the activist. Moreover, another member of Pussy Riot, Aleksandr Sofeev, reported the incident to police. So far, no official information about Verzilov’s disappearance has come to light.

Verzilov is best known as the founder of the so-called ‘punk band’ Pussy Riot, as well as a member of ‘art group’ Voina (The War). The groups have been staging assorted politically motivated – and sometimes sexually explicit – stunts, repeatedly violating Russian law.

The activist was also in the media spotlight in late 2018, when he mysteriously fell sick in Moscow. His relatives, as well as fellow activists, were quick to blame the Russian government for “poisoning” him. No actual evidence has emerged since then to support the claim.

