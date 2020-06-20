 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone captures name LENIN spelled out in giant letters from trees in Russia, a relic of Soviet land art propaganda

20 Jun, 2020 15:29
©Слава Степанов/Slava Stepanov
A Russian photographer sent his drone for an unusual photo op with Vladimir Lenin. Not the Bolshevik leader’s preserved body, but the name ‘Lenin’ written with trees by Soviet foresters.

The pictures taken by Slava Stepanov show the name formed from pine and spruce trees. Walking among the trees, one would hardly realize they were anything special. But from the air, the letters of the 300-meter tribute are clear.

This particular geoglyph was planted sometime in the 1970s in Omsk Region in southwestern Siberia near the city of Tyukalinsk. But the landscape feature is not unique.

Over 50 such giant messages from the past are known to be scattered across the former USSR, planted at various times to commemorate Lenin, the 1917 Russian Revolution that he led, and the country itself, among other things.

©Слава Степанов/Slava Stepanov

The tree geoglyphs used to be part of local lore, largely unknown to outsiders, but the spread of satellite images and map applications brought them to public light.

©Слава Степанов/Slava Stepanov

