 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Putin’s spokesman: Russian president does not believe he can play Trump ‘like a fiddle’

19 Jun, 2020 11:38
Get short URL
Putin’s spokesman: Russian president does not believe he can play Trump ‘like a fiddle’
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018 © Reuters / Grigory Dukor
The Kremlin has dismissed former US National Security Advisor John Bolton’s claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin is able to manipulate his American counterpart Donald Trump.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday that Putin does not believe he can exploit or control the US leader.

“No, Putin cannot play Trump like a ‘fiddle’. What he thinks about Trump, he himself has repeatedly said in many interviews,” Peskov explained.

Bolton’s memoir, due to be published next week, has set off a storm of controversy in the US. The former official describes Trump as a person who trusts Putin more than his own intelligence services. Bolton also alleges that the Russian president perceives Trump as a weak opponent.

Also on rt.com Putin says George Floyd protests reveal deep-seated internal crises in US

In one instance, Bolton writes that Trump asked an aide whether Finland was part of Russia. The US president has slammed the book as a mixture of lies and fictional stories.

Also on rt.com It’s all about Putin: Trump says Russia will ‘get things done’ if back in the G7

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies