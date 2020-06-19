Putin’s spokesman: Russian president does not believe he can play Trump ‘like a fiddle’
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday that Putin does not believe he can exploit or control the US leader.
“No, Putin cannot play Trump like a ‘fiddle’. What he thinks about Trump, he himself has repeatedly said in many interviews,” Peskov explained.
Bolton’s memoir, due to be published next week, has set off a storm of controversy in the US. The former official describes Trump as a person who trusts Putin more than his own intelligence services. Bolton also alleges that the Russian president perceives Trump as a weak opponent.Also on rt.com Putin says George Floyd protests reveal deep-seated internal crises in US
In one instance, Bolton writes that Trump asked an aide whether Finland was part of Russia. The US president has slammed the book as a mixture of lies and fictional stories.Also on rt.com It’s all about Putin: Trump says Russia will ‘get things done’ if back in the G7
