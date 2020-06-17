Kremlin & Putin residence equipped with Covid-19 'disinfection tunnels' - everyone he meets is tested (VIDEO)

They are not exactly props from a James Bond movie but they are certainly attention-grabbing. Special passageways have been erected at President Vladimir Putin's residence and in the Kremlin itself, to protect against coronavirus.

RIA Novosti's 'Kremlin press pool' says the tunnels are intended for disinfection. Everyone passing through them is sprayed with a fine water mist that contains a disinfectant solution. The news outlet reports it was developed by a Russian company in Penza.

Putin's spokesman confirmed the story on Wednesday. "This is indeed so. Such means (of protection) have been installed," Dmitry Peskov said. "There are even two of them in the Kremlin, and one in Novo-Ogaryovo (outside Moscow), since this is now the president’s main working residence and people come to him for meetings there."

Peskov has previously disclosed that everyone who meets the President must take a Covid-19 test. According to the spokesman, Putin has minimized face-to-face contacts and tries to adhere to social distancing advice.

"Where the head of state is concerned, additional precautions are understandable," Peskov added.

В резиденции Путина для защиты от коронавируса установили специальный туннель. Он предназначен для дезинфекцииhttps://t.co/jjwWbuZ2EXpic.twitter.com/h62KWARvsr — РИА Новости (@rianru) June 16, 2020

Also on rt.com Putin dons hazmat suit to visit hospital treating coronavirus patients in Moscow (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!