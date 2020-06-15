 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shooting in Moscow injures THREE PEOPLE including two cops (WATCH)

15 Jun, 2020 14:43
FILE PHOTO Cars move along Leninsky avenue © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
Two policemen and one civilian have been injured after a shooting in Moscow. According to reports, the people were injured after being fired at from a taxi on Leninsky Prospekt, one of the city’s main arteries.

According to sources for news agency TASS, the driver jumped out of the car and shot one of the policemen in the face, and the other in the leg. One is in a serious condition, the other officer was able to detain the attacker, despite being shot at.

“In total, the attacker fired at least 10 shots. Despite having an injured leg, the second traffic police officer was able to use his service weapons, injure the attacker and detain him,” the source said.

Investigators have opened a criminal case for an ‘attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer’.

