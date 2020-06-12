 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We’re Russia, we’re together’: WATCH aerobatic team paint the skies on Russia Day

12 Jun, 2020 18:11
Courtesy The First Flight aerobatics team
In celebration of Russia Day, an aerobatic team took to the skies over Moscow Region, sending a patriotic message to all Russians to stay strong and united in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Perviy Polet (First Flight) aerobatic team took to the skies on Friday to mark the national holiday. Perviy Polet is the only aerobatic team in the country that uses propeller planes, including the iconic Yakovlev Yak-52 Soviet trainer aircraft.

Footage of the stunt, filmed by multiple cameras on the ground and on the wings of the planes, shows the team taking off from the airfield. Five machines fly in formation, writing “We’re Russia! We’re together!” with a trail of smoke.

“On June 12, we recall the history of the formation and development of Russia, which we are, without a doubt, proud of. People are our greatest asset. By our action we want to show that we can achieve a lot with our joint efforts,” the leader of the aerobatic team, Dmitry Samokhvalov, said.

Apart from celebrating Russia Day, the stunt was also a tribute to the doctors and volunteers, as well as all Russians enduring the coronavirus outbreak.

