WATCH as police bike is OBLITERATED during high-speed crash in Moscow

A police motorbike crashed into a taxi in Moscow during a high-speed chase. The impact was so powerful that the bike was shattered into pieces, while the cop was sent flying into the air, suffering serious injuries.

The freak accident occurred in Russia's capital on Thursday afternoon, with surveillance footage surfacing online shortly afterwards.

The disturbing video shows a police motorbike entering an intersection at high speed and crashing into a taxi, which was turning left. The bike apparently passed the intersection on a red light.

The impact appears to have been very powerful, as the bike was literally blown into pieces, while the rider was sent flying and narrowly avoided hitting a light pole. The policeman received multiple serious injuries and was hospitalized.

На Мосфильмовской — страшная авария. Дпсник гнался за нарушителем и влетел в поворачивавшее такси. Его увезли в больницу в тяжелом состоянии и с серьезными травмами pic.twitter.com/XDUlHmggmq — Мослента (@moslenta) June 11, 2020

It was not immediately clear whether the taxi was carrying any passengers at the moment of the crash and if anyone inside the car was injured.

The policeman was chasing a motorist who had failed to stop, local media says. It is difficult to tell from the videos, however, whether the bike had its lights flashing or not.

