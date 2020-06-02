NINETEEN world armies to join Russians for annual Red Square Victory Parade

The Russian Defense Ministry has invited personnel from 19 world armies to participate in the country’s annual Victory Parade. All participants must be symptom-free and test positive for coronavirus antibodies.

The parade, scheduled for June 24, will include about 14,000 people and take place in Moscow’s Red Square. The annual celebration of victory over Nazism usually takes place on May 9, but was postponed this year due to the dangers posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ceremonial squads of 19 foreign countries have been invited,” said Sergey Shoygu, the Minister of Defense. “225 units of weapons, military and special equipment will be presented, as well as 75 units of aircraft.” Shoygu also noted that there will be celebrations throughout the country, with parades in many different cities.

In Moscow’s Victory Parade, only military personnel with immunity who are completely symptom-free will be able to participate, with the minister detailing the deployment of “round-the-clock medical posts with the necessary equipment and facilities.”

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that the May 9 Victory Day festivities be postponed due to Covid-19. On May 26, the president announced a new date for the parade – June 24, the anniversary of the original 1945 Red Square celebrations.

The originally planned parade on May 9, 2020 was due to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world, including France’s Emmanuel Macron, China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi. As of yet, it is unknown how many will attend on the newly scheduled date.

