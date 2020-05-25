 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Better and safer’: As Russia prepares to open up, prime minister urges citizens to holiday at home

25 May, 2020 15:14
‘Better and safer’: As Russia prepares to open up, prime minister urges citizens to holiday at home
By Jonny Tickle

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has advised citizens not to rush abroad this summer, stressing that the risk of Covid-19 being imported into the country should be minimized.

Yes, some progress has been made in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection, but we must remember that coronavirus was [originally] imported from abroad.

“I ask our citizens not to rush… for just a few days of holiday, you could pay a high price”, he added.

Mishustin also warned that those who chose to travel abroad could encounter difficulties returning home, as many Russians experienced during the spring.

He advised citizens to spend their summer holidays inside the country, which he called “better and safer.”

Later on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced that 23 of Russia’s 85 regions are ready to enter the first stage of lifting their containment measures, including the opening of sanatoriums with medical licenses.

Despite the gradual easing, tough restrictions remain in place at the country’s borders.

In the same press conference, the head of Russia’s national tourism agency (Rostourism), Zarina Doguzova, explained that the conditions for restarting international tourism have not yet been met.

“Today, all our efforts aim to give our citizens the opportunity to go on holiday safely inside the country this summer,” she said.

