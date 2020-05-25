‘Better and safer’: As Russia prepares to open up, prime minister urges citizens to holiday at home

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has advised citizens not to rush abroad this summer, stressing that the risk of Covid-19 being imported into the country should be minimized.

Yes, some progress has been made in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection, but we must remember that coronavirus was [originally] imported from abroad.

“I ask our citizens not to rush… for just a few days of holiday, you could pay a high price”, he added.

Mishustin also warned that those who chose to travel abroad could encounter difficulties returning home, as many Russians experienced during the spring.

He advised citizens to spend their summer holidays inside the country, which he called “better and safer.”

Later on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced that 23 of Russia’s 85 regions are ready to enter the first stage of lifting their containment measures, including the opening of sanatoriums with medical licenses.

Despite the gradual easing, tough restrictions remain in place at the country’s borders.

In the same press conference, the head of Russia’s national tourism agency (Rostourism), Zarina Doguzova, explained that the conditions for restarting international tourism have not yet been met.

“Today, all our efforts aim to give our citizens the opportunity to go on holiday safely inside the country this summer,” she said.

