Manhunt in Moscow after GUN BATTLE with KALASHNIKOV rifles & pistols erupts in broad daylight (VIDEOS)

24 May, 2020 17:37
Manhunt in Moscow after GUN BATTLE with KALASHNIKOV rifles & pistols erupts in broad daylight (VIDEOS)
Screenshots from numerous videos of the gunfight uploaded by social media users.
Deafening volleys of gunfire startled residents of a sleepy residential area in south Moscow who witnessed video-game-like scenes of men firing AK-47s and other guns below their windows. Police are seeking at least eight suspects.

It’s as yet unclear what caused the violent shootout, which took place next to a housing complex called 'Yasny' – but footage of the incident is definitely not something Muscovites see every day. 

Witnesses gasped (but kept filming) as the gunmen, seemingly armed to the teeth, ran around their backyard shooting Kalashnikov hunting rifles, handguns, and what seemed like AK-47s.

The incident somehow resulted in no casualties, and a police search has been launched for at least eight people.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

