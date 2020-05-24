Naked & not afraid: WATCH nude guy wreak havoc at Moscow train station

The stress of the coronavirus lockdown may well be taking its toll. A naked commuter at a Moscow railway station caused a rumpus on Sunday, forcing police to intervene.

The man got on a train at a station in the west of the Russian capital, removed his clothes and set off the fire extinguisher, witnesses said. He then urged shocked fellow passengers to “go on a ride” with him, but when no one agreed, settled for a solo act, which was caught on video.

Еще один не усидел на самоизоляции. На этот раз голый мужик бегал по платформе «Кунцево», кидался краской, прятался от бравых бойцов Росгвардии и совершал другие непотребства pic.twitter.com/kQ7cqu4rN9 — Мослента (@moslenta) May 24, 2020

After that, he slipped under the train and lay there for some time. After he tired of that, he started spraying blue cleaning fluid from a bridge connecting two platforms,even targeting the hapless cleaner who’d been using it with the liquid.

The naked troublemaker’s antics continued outside the station, where he tried to hijack one of the waiting taxis and began brawling with the driver. This didn’t go down too well, especially given that – unsurprisingly – he wasn’t wearing a face mask.

He soon found an even more entertaining pastime – he got inside the water tank of a road-sweeping truck. Conveniently, he didn’t even need to undress to take a swim, even though the temperature outside – which was just 10 degrees above zero– wasn’t the most suitable for swimming.

Nonetheless, it seems his dip may have calmed him down, and this is where the police discovered him. Apprehending the troublemaker, however, turned out to be no easy task.

It’s so far unclear whether the Covid-19 lockdown or other reasons caused the man’s odd behaviour, although those who saw him in action insisted he was sober.

