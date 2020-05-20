For the first time, Russian coronavirus recoveries OUTNUMBER new diagnoses

After weeks of coronavirus crisis dread, things could finally be getting better. On Wednesday, Russia recorded its first day of more Covid-19 recoveries than new cases, and the prime minister now believes Russia has hit its peak.

According to official statistics published by the Russian government, 9,262 Covid-19 patients beat the virus in the last 24 hours, and 8,764 people were diagnosed. The latest daily number of recoveries is the highest on record, and the tally of newly confirmed cases represents the lowest increase since May 1.

The latest numbers are a positive trend, and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin believes that Russia is reaching the peak of the burden placed on its healthcare system by the virus.

Also on rt.com Normal life in Moscow will resume ONLY after 60% of residents have Covid-19 immunity – official

“The situation is gradually stabilizing, especially in Moscow, which was the first to face a new infection,” he said.

According to the prime minister, it is now possible for some parts of the country to start removing restrictive measures. Thus far, 14 of Russia’s 85 regions have already begun to ease restrictions.

“All relevant services and authorities in the regions must constantly keep the situation under control and prevent its deterioration, so that if necessary, they can respond immediately,” he explained.

Also on rt.com Moscow mayor launches unprecedented FREE MASS TESTING system for coronavirus antibodies

Despite figures moving in the right direction, the situation might not be all rosy. On Wednesday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin declared that he expects the death rate in May to be higher than in April.

“There are seriously ill people in hospitals, including in intensive care, for two to three weeks. On the one hand, this accumulating volume creates a great burden on the health system, and on the other hand [it] generates a high mortality rate, which will be significantly higher in May than in April,” he said.

In total, 308,705 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Russia, with 85,392 patients recovering and 2,972 passing away. 1,726 (58%) of those deaths were in Moscow.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!