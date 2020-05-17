 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin calls Russia a ‘distinct civilization’ that needs to be SAVED with homegrown high-tech

17 May, 2020 17:55
FILE PHOTO: Moscow skyline © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
President Vladimir Putin has compared his multi-ethnic and multi-faith nation to an entire civilization, saying that if Russia is to maintain that status in the globalist world, it has to develop its own cutting-edge technologies.

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Putin told the Rossiya-1 channel that Russia was “more than merely a country, but truly a distinct civilization.” Being “a multi-ethnic country with many traditions, cultures and faiths,” the nation has to maintain its status and power by nurturing modern tech, he said.

If we want to preserve this civilization, we need to focus on high technologies and their future development.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin inspects a humanoid combat robot. ©  Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via Reuters

The interview was recorded in late September, but has only now been made public. It focused on Russia’s need to lead the research into technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced genetics to maintain a competitive edge and defend its independence.

The development of hypersonic weapons systems that no other nation currently has in service showcases Russia’s solid scientific and engineering foundation, Putin said.

