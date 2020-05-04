 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
As number of recorded Covid-19 cases skyrocket, Russian official declares complete victory impossible

4 May, 2020 14:07
A medical worker at Bakulev National Medical Research Center of Cardiovascular Surgery where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease are treated, in Moscow, Russia © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev

By Jonny Tickle

With Russia seeing another day of more than 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, it seems like Covid-19 will never end. According to one official, that fear might be exactly right.

Speaking to TV channel Russia 24, Anna Popova, the head of Russia’s consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, revealed that it is impossible to completely end the circulation of Covid-19. “No matter what, there will always be some kind of communication,” she explained. “There are risks of renewal, even if the virus is no longer in the country.” 

Popova also announced that anti-coronavirus measures would have to be gradually removed, and not eliminated all at once. For example, self-isolation could be ended for all of those who are not elderly or living with chronic diseases.

On Sunday, Popova explained that restrictions could be lifted after the May holidays, but only if people comply with the government’s rules.

“If we don’t start to violate them, we can hope that a number of the restrictions can be lifted,” she said.

As of Monday morning, Russia is in 7th place in terms of the number of infected citizens, with 145,268 confirmed cases. The recent rapid increase in figures is mainly due to an extensive screening programme, meaning that over 4.3 million tests have been conducted since the start of the epidemic. Per capita, Russia has tested far more people than most other countries, including the USA, United Kingdom and France. So far, in Russia, 1,356 people have died of Covid-19.

