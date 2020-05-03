Over 10k for the 1st time: Russia hits daily record for coronavirus cases

With 10,633 cases registered in one day, Russia has seen a record increase in Covid-19 infections. Moscow and the surrounding region remain the nation’s top novel coronavirus hotspots.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide rose to 134,687 on Sunday, Russia’s disease response officials said. Fifty-eight more patients have died, bringing the country’s death toll from Covid-19 to 1,280.

The Russian capital remains the hardest hit by the disease, with over 68,600 infections recorded in Moscow. The greater Moscow Region has more than 14,100 confirmed cases, followed by Russia’s second-largest city, Saint Petersburg, with over 5,000.

Officials said that in more than half of the newly-recorded cases, the patients exhibit no symptoms.

Russia had a relatively low number of Covid-19 cases during the early days of the pandemic, but the infection has spiked in recent weeks. On Saturday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin cited studies that said around two percent of the city’s population has been infected. He told local media that it will take around two weeks of observation to determine whether the strict quarantine rules should be eased.

Russia has significantly ramped up screening for Covid-19, conducting over 4.1 million tests for the virus as of Sunday.

