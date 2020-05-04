Buzzing where corona can’t get you: Watch Russian warplanes train for V-Day air show

Russia may have suspended most public events marking the upcoming Victory Day, but demonstrations by military aircraft are still expected to take place. With less than a week to go, the crews are busy training.

Footage released by Russia’s Southern Military District on Monday shows fighter jets training solo and in formations for next Saturday’s demonstrations, held to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany.

May 9 is one of the biggest national holidays in Russia, with military parades and commemorative ceremonies held throughout the country. This year the coronavirus pandemic threw a spanner in the works, forcing the government to cancel public gatherings to maintain social distancing.

But the air shows will still go ahead as intended in 32 Russian cities, provided the weather is good. Moscow saw a rehearsal take place on Monday, with over 70 aircraft flying above the capital’s Red Square.

Traditional firework displays are also on the cards, though quarantine-conscious people will have to watch them from their balconies or on video.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!