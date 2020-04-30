 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 following record daily rise

30 Apr, 2020 07:41
Get short URL
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 following record daily rise
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Russia has recorded its highest daily increase in Covid-19 infections, with more than 7,000 new cases emerging on Thursday. The nationwide tally of coronavirus patients now stands at over 106,000.

In the past 24 hours, 7,099 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the government’s emergency response team revealed. Over half of these cases were located in Moscow and the surrounding region, while Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, appears third in the grim ranking.

The updates came after Dmitry Peskov, Russia’s presidential spokesman, suggested the country will reach a coronavirus plateau if the number of daily infections drops. Thursday's figure, however, raises the curve after 5,841 cases were recorded on Wednesday all around the country.

Peskov said that hospitals have increased the number of available beds while the government has encouraged people to abide by the strict self-isolation regime, by which everyone with non-essential jobs must remain indoors.

Various Russian regions have kept all businesses shut until further notice, except for grocery stores, pharmacies and a few others. People’s mobility was also limited except for urgent purposes, most notably in Moscow, where movement is controlled through an electronic pass system.

Russia will remain under partial lockdown until May 11, with top officials believing that this week will show whether the crisis is subsiding.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies