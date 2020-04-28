Putin prolongs nationwide paid leave and partial lockdown until May 11 as daily Covid-19 infections surge

Russians will have to self-isolate until May 11, President Vladimir Putin said, as the country braces for the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic, which has infected over 95,000 people nationwide.

The move, which Putin announced during a closely-watched address, comes as the previous April 30 deadline is about to expire. The date was set on April 2, and involves a combination of partial lockdowns and paid holidays for all Russians working in non-essential roles.

The gradual removal of the coronavirus lockdown measures will begin in Russia from May 12, Putin said, giving the government a week to come up with recommendation on how to make it work.

The president also ordered ministers to prepare a package of urgent measures to support the economy and citizens amid the crisis.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW