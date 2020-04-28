 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Apr, 2020 14:49
Putin prolongs nationwide paid leave and partial lockdown until May 11 as daily Covid-19 infections surge
A man wearing a protective face mask walks along the street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Moscow, Russia April 10, 2020. © REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russians will have to self-isolate until May 11, President Vladimir Putin said, as the country braces for the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic, which has infected over 95,000 people nationwide.

The move, which Putin announced during a closely-watched address, comes as the previous April 30 deadline is about to expire. The date was set on April 2, and involves a combination of partial lockdowns and paid holidays for all Russians working in non-essential roles.

The gradual removal of the coronavirus lockdown measures will begin in Russia from May 12, Putin said, giving the government a week to come up with recommendation on how to make it work.

The president also ordered ministers to prepare a package of urgent measures to support the economy and citizens amid the crisis.

