Russia OVERTAKES China in number of coronavirus cases

Almost three months after the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia, the number of infections in the world’s largest country has overtaken China, the first nation to report an outbreak of Covid-19.

Official Russian numbers on Monday morning confirmed 6,198 brand new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s overall total to 87,147.

The number has now surpassed China’s official figures which are reported to be 82,830.As Russia’s daily new infections continue to be in the several thousands, China’s latest government figures state that the country saw just three new cases in the past day.

However, fatalities for Russia, standing now at 794, are less than one percent of those infected, while, according to Johns Hopkins University, China’s is over five percent.

On Monday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that Russia is due to reach a plateau of coronavirus cases by mid-May, and expects the situation will return back to normal “in a couple of months.”

That said, the number of newly infected still vary from day to day, showing a slight drop or rise, according to official figures.

On April 26, an official spokesman for China’s State Health Committee announced that there were no more Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Wuhan. The latter saw a major outbreak of the deadly virus in December last year.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of infections stands at 2,982,933, with over 200,000 deaths. Meanwhile, the country with the most reported cases of Covid-19 is the United States, with 965,933.

