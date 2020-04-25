 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH helicopter tail RIPPED OFF, rotor TORN TO PIECES during crash-landing in Siberia

25 Apr, 2020 09:55
©Russian Emergencies Ministry
The crash-landing of a Mi-26 transport helicopter has left six people injured in Russia. The moment the aircraft plunged onto the snowy ground and had both of its rotors obliterated in an instant was caught on camera.

The video shows the chopper slowly approaching the landing zone. But for some reason the pilot couldn’t quite control the rotorcraft, with its tail seemingly hitting the ground and getting broken off. With the torque of the main rotor no longer in check, the rest of the body went into a spin and tilted, destroying the rotor blades.

The incident happened on Saturday in the hydrocarbon-rich Yamal region in Russia’s northwestern Siberia. According to the preliminary investigation, the Mi-26 had eight crew members and passengers on board, of whom six were injured in the crash – but luckily none were killed.

It was not immediately clear why the landing went so disastrously wrong. Local media said bad weather conditions may have contributed, since it was a snowy day with strong winds.

The helicopter was reportedly transporting people to one of Yamal’s oil fields.

