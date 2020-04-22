 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia sets new record for daily number of coronavirus recoveries

22 Apr, 2020 17:59
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask gets out of an ambulance upon the arrival at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

By Jonny Tickle

Russia is still having thousands of new coronavirus cases, but the latest figures contain a sign of hope – the country has witnessed a record number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

According to the government’s official coronavirus website, 547 people recovered in the past 24 hours, beating the previous record of 467, which was set on April 18. Overall, a total of 4,420 people have beaten the virus.

On Wednesday morning, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova announced that, for the second day in a row, the city’s hospitals had discharged more than 200 patients. Over half of the country’s recoveries have been recorded in the capital.

“[In Moscow] the total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 2,267,” she explained.

“We hope that the new method of treatment using donated blood plasma will also increase this positive trend,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, officials announced that three people were discharged from Moscow hospitals after receiving blood plasma containing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. It is hoped that this procedure will enable Russian hospitals to treat coronavirus victims more effectively.

According to Rakova, in Moscow, 60 survivors of Covid-19 have already agreed to donate their blood plasma. 

The efficiency of this method is a subject to debate, however.

Despite the increasing number of recoveries, the picture in Russia is still pretty bleak. On Wednesday, the government announced 5,236 new coronavirus cases, bringing the overall total to 57,999.

