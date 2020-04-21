 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Moscow opens new coronavirus hospital built in just a month, as Russia braces for Covid-19 PEAK

21 Apr, 2020 16:03
Get short URL
Moscow opens new coronavirus hospital built in just a month, as Russia braces for Covid-19 PEAK
© Moscow Mayor’s press service / Maksim Mishin

By Jonny Tickle

Moscow’s brand-new infectious diseases hospital has admitted its first patients, despite construction having begun in mid-March. It comes as Russia recorded over 5,600 Covid-19 cases in a day, with the peak still approaching.

The 800-bed facility’s completion is a much-needed antidote to the country’s ever-worsening coronavirus crisis. As of Tuesday afternoon, Russia has 52,763 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and more than half of infections are in Moscow and the Moscow Region. With 5,642 cases nationwide confirmed in the last 24 hours, the opening of the hospital could not have been more timely – and, according to data mentioned by President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the worst is still to come.

The new hospital is capable of conducting more than 10,000 tests a day and includes a 1,300-capacity hostel to accommodate staff, according to Moscow’s government website.

RT
An aerial view shows a new infectious hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia April 17, 2020. Denis Voronin/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

“The center has purchased more than 26,000 units of medical equipment, furniture, and protective suits for personnel. Each bed can be converted into an intensive care unit if required.”

“In the last day, the hospital admitted 20 patients,” said Sergey Perekhodov, the new hospital’s chief doctor. “Today, more than 500 employees started working here, and we are continuing to recruit more specialists,” he explained. Eventually, the facility will employ over a thousand medical professionals.

The hospital will continue to operate after the Covid-19 crisis has gone, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said.

Also on rt.com Sign of hope or a matter of statistics? Russia sees major drop in new Covid-19 cases

The new facility, Demikhov City Clinical Hospital No. 68, is located in a village named Voronovskoye, in the region of the capital known as ‘New Moscow.’ In the last month, over 11,000 builders worked on its construction.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies