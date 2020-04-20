 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Apr, 2020 11:39
Sign of hope or a matter of statistics? Russia sees major drop in new Covid-19 cases
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Denis Grishkin
The number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus in Russia has risen by 4,268, which is still significantly less than the previous day’s increase, when the nation saw its biggest 24-hour spike of 6,060.

Moscow still tops the list of the most affected Russian regions. However, the number of new cases in the Russian capital dropped by a third in comparison to Sunday; it reported 2,026 fresh instances, down from more than 3,500 the previous day.

Russian authorities maintain that the increase in the new confirmed cases is mostly the result of a better testing system that allows medics to more easily detect patients who only have mild symptoms. According to the Russian coronavirus response team, more than 45 percent of new Covid-19 patients do not display any symptoms at all.

The total number of confirmed cases throughout Russia has reached 47,121. More than 3,400 people have recovered from the disease while 405 patients have died, including 44 over the last 24 hours.

