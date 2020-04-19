 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH one of the world’s most active volcanos spew LAVA in Russia’s Far East

19 Apr, 2020 09:33
The Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula – a huge volcano among the most active in the world – has erupted, spewing tons of ash and lava in a powerful explosion caught on film.

Streams of lava emerged from the Klyuchevskoy volcano, which has been seen sending huge flames and clouds of black smoke high into the sky, a video recorded by the Kamchatka geophysical service shows.

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) has given the eruption one of the highest hazard levels for aviation. They also said that flows of lava have been moving along the southeastern slope of the volcano. Fortunately, there are no major air routes in the area of the volcano.

The 4,850-meter-high (15,912ft) volcano is located 360 kilometers away from the regional capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The Russian scientists are currently planning to launch an expedition to study the volcano, which “reawakened” in March.

