HomeRussia News

Digital Coronavirus commuting chaos in Moscow: Metro sees long lines as motorists face 5km tailbacks

15 Apr, 2020 15:06
Driver shows the code of his pass to the traffic police officer at the entrance to Moscow © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

By Jonny Tickle

The particular type of Western Twitter user who believes Russia’s IT savvy can hack elections anywhere –and rule the world remotely– will be astonished that the roll-out of Moscow’s new digital pass hasn’t been very smooth.

As of Wednesday, every Muscovite using public or private transport is required to have a pass, obtained online; all part of the city’s bid to fight the spread of Covid-19 by preventing non-essential journeys. In theory, the system was supposed to reduce crowds. Sadly, on the first day of the scheme, the reality was quite different.

Social media was full of pictures of queues from metro stations, with every single passenger having their digital pass and passport manually checked. According to news agency TASS, there are no such checks on busses.

Shortly after the morning rush hour, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote that there are no more queues, and said his office was considering how to change to an automated system.

As well as public transport, Muscovites are also required to have permits for traveling in their own private vehicles. Motorists are being checked on entry-to and exit from the city, with both driver and any passengers needing permission.

The rollout was equally bumpy on Moscow’s roads. TASS said the police are selectively checking vehicles, mainly focusing on cars with non-Moscow registration plates, taxis carrying passengers, and suspicious-looking drivers. As a result, Wednesday morning saw sizable traffic jams at entrances to the city. TASS also reported that on Shosse Enthusiastov, one of the city’s most important highways, tailbacks were about five kilometers long.

In response to the chaos in the capital, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov took the opportunity to remind Muscovites that the healthcare system in the city is experiencing a heavy load, and restrictions on movement are necessary.

“Muscovites and guests of the capital […] have not shown proper discipline in observing the regime of self-isolation,” he said.

