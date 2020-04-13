More than 100 people evacuated from apartment block in Moscow as it is ravaged by blaze (VIDEO)

Dozens of people have been evacuated from a multi-story building in Moscow in the middle of the night after a flat on its upper floor caught fire, prompting fears the blaze could spread to the rest of the apartment block.

Videos have emerged showing a fire ripping through a 8-story building in the south-west of Moscow. The flames first engulfed the flat on its eighth floor, but then quickly spread to the attic.

The fire eventually spread to the area of over 2000 square meters before it could have been contained by firefighters in the wee hours of the morning.

В Москве на Ленинском проспекте случился пожар. Подробности произошедшего уточняются pic.twitter.com/4GUNQDGi7V — izvestia_ru (@izvestia_ru) April 13, 2020

Five people were rescued from the burning building, while over 120 were evacuated as a precaution and were taken to a temporary shelter.

Some 29 units of equipment and 120 fighters were rushed to the scene in a large-scale effort to put out the fire.

No casualties have resulted from the inferno, according to the Moscow branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. It’s unclear if there were any injuries among those rescued, with the ministry reporting that the survivors of the fire would be subject to a medical check-up.

