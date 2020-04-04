 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

VIDEO shot seconds after massive gas explosion in Moscow region apartment building

4 Apr, 2020 11:51
Get short URL
© Ruptly / Aleksei Sevryakov
© Ruptly / Aleksei Sevryakov
The harrowing aftermath of a gas leak that destroyed several floors of an apartment building outside of Moscow was caught on film seconds after the explosion.

One clip shows a massive plume of dust and smoke spreading into the street as a car passes by. Other social media users filmed people gathering around the scene of the accident, with mountains of debris in front of the partially-destroyed apartment building.

The blast took place on Saturday afternoon in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, a town of 118,000 people around 80km from the Russian capital. Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. Officials say that the explosion was caused by a gas leak on the third floor.

For the moment, one man is confirmed dead and three more have been hospitalized in grave condition.

Also on rt.com Section of apartment building collapses due to gas explosion in Moscow Region

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies