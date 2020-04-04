 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Deaths reported as section of apartment building collapses due to gas explosion in Moscow Region

4 Apr, 2020 10:54
Several people are reported dead in a town east of Moscow after a powerful explosion caused a section of a five-story building to collapse. A gas leak is being blamed for the incident.

The blast took place on Saturday afternoon in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, a town of 118,000 people around 80km from the Russian capital. Images making the rounds on social media show the entire section – from just under the roof all the way down to the 1st floor – reduced to rubble.

The Emergencies Ministry, which dispatched several fire engines and rescuers to the site, believes it was caused by a gas leak on the 3rd floor. The entire building is being evacuated.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

