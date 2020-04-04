Deaths reported as section of apartment building collapses due to gas explosion in Moscow Region

Several people are reported dead in a town east of Moscow after a powerful explosion caused a section of a five-story building to collapse. A gas leak is being blamed for the incident.

The blast took place on Saturday afternoon in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, a town of 118,000 people around 80km from the Russian capital. Images making the rounds on social media show the entire section – from just under the roof all the way down to the 1st floor – reduced to rubble.

The Emergencies Ministry, which dispatched several fire engines and rescuers to the site, believes it was caused by a gas leak on the 3rd floor. The entire building is being evacuated.

