Moscow extends coronavirus lockdown until May 1 as Putin prolongs paid leave period

Moscow, which is a major hotspot of the dreaded Covid-19 outbreak in Russia, has extended its strict home isolation regime until the end of April following President Vladimir Putin‘s decision to extend nationwide paid leave.

All restrictions imposed in the Russian capital will stay in force until May 1, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced in his official blog, as the city struggles to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Moscow has already lived under a strict social distancing regime for about a week. All residents are requested to stay at home and to go out only when absolutely necessary. Public venues, including museums, theaters and parks in the city are closed. Only food stores and shops selling essential goods are still allowed to open.

Also on rt.com Putin extends paid holiday period in Russia until end of April as Covid-19 cases spike

Sobyanin said that these measures brought some “good results.” Yet, he admitted that the epidemiologic situation in the city remains “most challenging” as Moscow saw a record surge of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, by 595 to 2475.

The mayor, however, said that there had so far been no reason for the introduction of an electronic QR-code system. The measures were previously actively discussed in the local media and on social networks. The QR-codes that Moscow residents should have received through a special mobile app were designed to better control compliance with the home isolation regime.

Sobyanin said, however, that most Moscow residents follow the newly introduced rules without any additional control measures anyway.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 3,548 while the nationwide death toll rose to 30.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!