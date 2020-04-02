Sad Covid-19 record for Russia: 771 new cases registered across the country

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has grown by 771 in Russia on Thursday, marking the biggest single-day increase in patients since the start of the outbreak.

Over the past 24 hours, 771 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Russia, bringing the total number of cases reported nationwide to 3,548, the country’s disease response officials say.

Six more patients have died, bringing the total death toll from Covid-19 to 30.

The majority of the new cases – 595 – have been reported in Moscow, while 43 were recorded in the region around the capital, and 22 in Russia’s second-largest city, Saint Petersburg.

The sharp increase in newly-recorded cases comes after a slight drop in the previous day, while health officials in Moscow warn that around a half of the new patients are under 45.

The authorities introduced a week-long holiday ending on Sunday and imposed a strict self-isolation regime in Moscow in a bid to slow down the spread of the disease. Most regions in Russia have enacted similar restrictive measures.

On Tuesday, Denis Protsenko, the head doctor at Moscow City Clinic №40 which is treating coronavirus patients, was diagnosed with Covid-19.

