'All fine': Putin takes regular tests, Kremlin reassures public, as chief of сoronavirus hospital diagnosed with Covid-19

The head of Moscow’s coronavirus hospital has tested positive for Covid-19, sparking questions about the tour he personally gave to Vladimir Putin last week. The Kremlin assured everyone there was nothing to worry about.

“He takes regular tests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about the president on Tuesday after Protsenko's diagnosis was revealed. “Everything is fine.”

Doctor Denis Protsenko, who heads the hospital where Putin last week donned a biohazard suit to talk to coronavirus patients, has caught the disease himself.

He confirmed his diagnosis in a Facebook post, saying his symptoms were mild and that he will continue working in self-isolation at the hospital.

