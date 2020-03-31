 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

'All fine': Putin takes regular tests, Kremlin reassures public, as chief of сoronavirus hospital diagnosed with Covid-19

31 Mar, 2020 15:13
Get short URL
'All fine': Putin takes regular tests, Kremlin reassures public, as chief of сoronavirus hospital diagnosed with Covid-19
FILE PHOTO: An employee wearing protective clothing does testings for the coronavirus at a laboratory © Sputnik / Pavel Kononov
The head of Moscow’s coronavirus hospital has tested positive for Covid-19, sparking questions about the tour he personally gave to Vladimir Putin last week. The Kremlin assured everyone there was nothing to worry about.

“He takes regular tests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about the president on Tuesday after Protsenko's diagnosis was revealed. “Everything is fine.”

Doctor Denis Protsenko, who heads the hospital where Putin last week donned a biohazard suit to talk to coronavirus patients, has caught the disease himself.

Also on rt.com Head of Russian coronavirus hospital visited by Putin tests positive for Covid-19

He confirmed his diagnosis in a Facebook post, saying his symptoms were mild and that he will continue working in self-isolation at the hospital.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies